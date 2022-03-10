Liquidia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 490 call options.
Shares of LQDA stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.39.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
About Liquidia (Get Rating)
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidia (LQDA)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.