Liquidia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 490 call options.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 128.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $402,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

