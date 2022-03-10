Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

LAD stock opened at $323.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,481 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

