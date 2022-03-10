LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 832,305 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after buying an additional 692,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,501,000 after buying an additional 265,238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,419,000 after buying an additional 161,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

LIVN traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 257,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.