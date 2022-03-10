LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Down 4.7%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 20,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 11,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.21.

LiveWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

