Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.24. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 523,826 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 263,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 102,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

