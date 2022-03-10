Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.24. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 523,826 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
