Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.87.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,357,296. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

