Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

ADC stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.