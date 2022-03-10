Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.