Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 478.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,266.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,868,000 after purchasing an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $201.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

