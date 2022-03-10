Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lear by 5.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Lear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

Lear stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lear Co. has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

