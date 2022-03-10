Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HP by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HPQ opened at $36.05 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

