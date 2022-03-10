Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 billion.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.30.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $224.17. 3,299,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,763. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $169.23 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

