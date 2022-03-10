LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,990 shares of company stock worth $27,034,243. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,643,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 728,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

