LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,602 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 456,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 337,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,931 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 741,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 236,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,897,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

