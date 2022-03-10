LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 33,071 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $78.60 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $188,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.