LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Rating) by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITE. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter.

FITE opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

