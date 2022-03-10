LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,122 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $68,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,731,538 shares of company stock valued at $155,796,305 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

