LPL Financial LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $750,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ROSC opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.
