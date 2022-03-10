Lua Swap (LUA) Market Cap Hits $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

