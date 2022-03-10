Luis G. Marconi Sells 3,493 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

