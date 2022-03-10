Luis G. Marconi Sells 3,493 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.
Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.