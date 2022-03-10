Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.
Shares of NYSE LXFR remained flat at $$19.15 during trading on Thursday. 148,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,608. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $527.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LXFR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
