Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXFR remained flat at $$19.15 during trading on Thursday. 148,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,608. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $527.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXFR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

