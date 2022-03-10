LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.13.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.