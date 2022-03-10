MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $199,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,487 shares of company stock worth $3,777,715. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

