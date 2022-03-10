MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 118.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $593,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,487 shares of company stock worth $3,777,715 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of MTSI opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

