MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 439,107 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $18.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAG. TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.