Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.15

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 2638145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Get Magna International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.