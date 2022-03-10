Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Magnite by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MGNI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Magnite has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

