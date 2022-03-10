Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.