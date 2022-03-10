MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $182.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.50.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

