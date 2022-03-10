Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque Sells 49,500 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$554,409.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$764,693.66.

Denis Joseph Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Denis Joseph Larocque purchased 1,800 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.91 per share, with a total value of C$14,229.00.

Shares of MDI opened at C$11.14 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$917.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

