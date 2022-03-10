Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded down 0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting 2.46. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of 1.43 and a fifty-two week high of 3.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

