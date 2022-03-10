Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for 0.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 6,139,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

