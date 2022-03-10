Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Michael A. Henderson Sells 27,174 Shares of Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MRO opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.