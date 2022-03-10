Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marchex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

