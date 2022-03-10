MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 147,835 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTW. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

