Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.42% from the company’s current price.

MQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter worth $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

