Mary Ellen Lutey Sells 9,533 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,753. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.96 and a beta of 5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

