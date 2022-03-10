Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 493,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 7,927.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth $241,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

