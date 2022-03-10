Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 493,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 7,927.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth $241,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.