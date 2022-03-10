Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 513.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 544,546 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

MTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 185,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,802. Matterport Inc has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

