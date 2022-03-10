Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.96.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 6,443,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,171,476. Matterport has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after buying an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Matterport by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.