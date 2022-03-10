MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $24,570.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,162.52 or 1.00118169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00246028 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00135776 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00261208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00032055 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.