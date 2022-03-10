McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 8,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $257,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

