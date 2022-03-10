McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $80.50 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

