McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60.
