MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $13.14. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 1,074 shares.

MAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $24,704,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $805.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

