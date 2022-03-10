Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of MED traded down $7.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.22. Medifast has a twelve month low of $166.27 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

