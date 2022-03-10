MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MEGEF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.