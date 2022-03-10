MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a na rating and issued a C$15.00 target price (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.73.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$18.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.04 and a 52-week high of C$21.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 46.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.83.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

