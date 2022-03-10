Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.25

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 834032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

