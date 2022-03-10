Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Up 5.9%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s share price was up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.37. Approximately 9,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 485,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Methanex alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.